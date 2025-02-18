Las Vegas gas prices rose week-over-week. What’s on the road ahead?

Gasoline prices continued to increase in Southern Nevada over the last week, but relief could be on the way.

Mohamed Alomari is reflected on his car window as he pumps gas at Rebel gas station on Tropicana Avenue, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gasoline prices continued to increase in Southern Nevada over the last week, but relief could be on the way.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Las Vegas Valley jumped 8 cents in a week to $3.88 Tuesday, according to AAA data. Over the last month gas prices in Southern Nevada rose 22 cents, marking a 6 percent increase.

Bucking the week-over-week and monthly trends, the average price of gas fell 1 cent between Monday and Tuesday. The average price of gas on Tuesday is 11 cents cheaper than the $3.99 per gallon seen during the same time in 2024.

Gas prices tend to gradually rise around this time of year, as demand for gas increases and the shift from winter blend gas to summer blend occurs.

Early last week Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, said prices could increase by 15 to 40 cents, because of refinery issues in California and the changing from winter blend fuel to summer blend fuel.

A week later De Haan said data suggests that the Las Vegas Valley is tracking toward the lower end of the price projection.

“In addition, some cargoes of gasoline are headed to the state to help alleviate some of the pressure, and the wholesale price has also begun to recede — for now,” De Haan said in an email.

AAA spokesman John Treanor said prices also will be dependent on when Martinez Refinery Co.’s facility reopens, as a fire there two weeks ago led to injuries. Because of injuries caused by the fire, Treanor said it is likely that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will open an investigation into the incident.

“There is no known timeline on how long before the refinery is back to normal,” Treanor said.

Refinery turnaround season in California is active and will be continuing for the next four to six weeks, De Haan said. A turnaround is a pre-planned shutdown of a refinery, allowing crews to carry out preventative maintenance, upgrades or repairs, which are planned once every year or two, De Haan said.

“So, any small issue (during a turnaround) could quickly push LV prices higher,” De Haan said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.