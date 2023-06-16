Las Vegas golf course sold to Texas company

Angel Park Golf Course in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Angel Park Golf Course in Las Vegas has been sold to Texas-based golf course company Arcis Golf. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Arcis Golf is the second largest owner and operator of golf facilities in the U.S. Angel Park — which is located at 100 South Rampart Boulevard — was sold along with Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Tijeras Creek Golf Club in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

The three sales were announced together and facilitated by CBRE’s Golf & Resort Group. One of Angel Park’s two main 18-hole courses was designed by Arnold Palmer, and the grounds also feature a short course and putting course for a total of 48 holes.

The company noted CBRE’s Golf & Resort Group team has completed the sale of five golf and resort properties in the first half of 2023 for a total sales value of $200 million.

“Arcis Golf is a well-respected owner and operator in all three markets and will make an excellent steward of these exceptional properties moving forward,” said Jeff Woolson, the managing director of CBRE’s Golf & Resort Group.

