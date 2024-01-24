Las Vegas grocery chain delays reopening of wind-damaged store

The central Las Vegas supermarket was forced to close in 2021 after a windstorm partially collapsed the building.

The La Bonita supermarket located in the Francisco Center at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue is seen Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A La Bonita grocery store under reconstruction on Desert Inn Road is seen Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The store partially collapsed in a windstorm in 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The reopening of the La Bonita supermarket on Desert Inn Road is taking longer than expected.

The Las Vegas-based supermarket chain said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the reopening of its location at 2500 E. Desert Inn Road, originally set for late 2023, has been delayed.

No specific reasons were given by La Bonita for the reopening’s postponement. The post mentioned “unexpected delays.”

“There is nothing that we want more than to reopen this store but this is completely out of our hands,” the La Bonita post stated. “We’ve been waiting for 2.5 years now and it looks like we’ll have to wait a few more months.”

In August, a spokesperson for La Bonita said the Desert Inn store would receive a full remodel of the interior, and that the process has been drawn out due to working with the landlord and Clark County to obtain permits to fix the damage caused by the windstorm.

A spokesperson for La Bonita didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday on the reopening delay and a new target date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

