Las Vegas Ikea worker has coronavirus; 3 told to quarantine

A worker at Ikea’s Las Vegas store has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Ikea in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Three co-workers who were in close and prolonged contact with the person were sent home for “compulsory” quarantine, according to an internal email sent to employees. Store employees were made aware of the positive case on Saturday.

Affected areas were closed for “enhanced” cleaning and sanitizing, according to a statement.

“In addition, we have initiated the contact tracing process which involves identifying and notifying any co-workers who may been in close and prolonged contact with the individual and are taking appropriate steps to institute compulsory quarantine for them, in cooperation with health officials,” according to the statement. “Our thoughts are with our affected co-workers at this challenging time.”

“Close and prolonged contact” is defined by the company as being less than six feet away from an affected worker for 15 minutes or longer, according to the internal email. Those who were sent home will be allowed to return to work after 14 days if symptom free or when they meet Centers of Disease Control and Prevention return-to-work guidelines.

One worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said they were worried about returning to work. Alternating checkout lanes are closed to ensure social distancing; however, long lines make staying 6 feet away from others difficult, the employee said.

“Every day I go in and I see how busy it is, it’s another scary day. I think, ‘Is today the day I’m going to get sick?’” they said.

Face masks are mandatory for visitors, according to the company’s website.

