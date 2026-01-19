Las Vegas is a top place for retirees to spend the winter, study says

The study ranked cities by a number of factors including winter temperatures, cost of living, safety, number of activities and proximity to the airport,

People, including Mike Trujillo, right, play pickleball at Durango Hills Park on June 30, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is the 17th best place in the U.S. for retirees to spend the winter, according to a new report.

Mirador Living, an online assisted living portal ranked cities across America using a number of factors including average temperatures, cost of living, safety, walkability, its percentage of senior citizens and health care score, among others.

The top cities were Honolulu and Miami, Key West, Naples and Orlando, Florida rounding out the top five.

The Las Vegas Valley cracked the top 20 largely because it ranked first on the list for one reason in particular, said Mirador Living CEO and co-founder Dharam Khalsa.

“Las Vegas stands out in our rankings because it offers something very few cities can match, access to different experiences,” he said. “It ranked first overall for number of activities. When you combine that with a cost of living that’s still more affordable than most major warm-weather cities and quick airport access, it creates an ideal setting for many people.”

The valley ranked first in activities with 1,179 things to do, beating out Honolulu and Los Angeles, largely because of the entertainment and gaming options on the Strip.

However, the study has the valley ranking near the bottom in two categories which hurt its ranking, added Khalsa.

“Las Vegas isn’t topping the list for health care or walkability, but that’s not what’s driving its ranking,” he said.

The Las Vegas Valley ranked as the 11th cheapest place to live, and it also ranked in the top third for airport access and proximity.

