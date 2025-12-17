Las Vegas jobless rate among highest in US, again

Las Vegas has been grappling this year with a drop in tourism , but there have been some signs that America’s casino capital could be heading in a better direction.

Attendees talk with representatives of Circa and The D during the spring job fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southern Nevada’s jobless rate was again one of the highest in the country for large metro areas, new data shows.

The Las Vegas-area’s unemployment rate in September, 5.7 percent, was third highest among the 50-plus metro areas with at least 1 million people, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Honolulu had the lowest jobless rate among that group, at 2.2 percent. Las Vegas’ rate was lower than only Riverside, California (5.9 percent) and Fresno, California (7.5 percent), according to non-seasonally adjusted data from the bureau.

Nationally, jobless rates were higher in September than a year earlier for 275 of the 387 metro areas overall, the bureau reported Wednesday.

Las Vegas was not among them, as its unemployment rate inched down from 5.8 percent in that period. But its jobless rate ticked up month-to-month, from 5.6 percent in August.

Locally, the jobless rate was fourth highest in the nation among large metro areas in August and tied for third highest in July.

Las Vegas has been grappling this year with a drop in tourism, the region’s main economic engine. But lately, there have been some signs that America’s casino capital could be heading in a better direction.

The year-over-year declines in Las Vegas’ monthly visitor totals have been narrowing, and consumer spending has increased from year-ago levels at food-and-beverage outlets; clothing, shoe and jewelry stores; and furniture, electronics and appliance retailers.

Also, employment in the Las Vegas area increased by 4,400 jobs, a bump of 0.4 percent, from August to September, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the state.

Metro-level jobless rates, by comparison, are not stripped of normal seasonal fluctuations in headcount.

Overall, UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research recently predicted a “slowing path” for Nevada’s economy.

Andrew Woods, the center’s director, said in a news release last month that Nevada’s economy and tourism sector “will continue to hit some bumps in the road over the next two years, but we believe it will smooth over as businesses and consumers work through the current economic uncertainty.”

He also alluded to the long-sought goal of further diversifying Nevada’s economy.

To sustain economic growth, he said, officials need to invest in long-term planning to help workforce development, innovation, and infrastructure that “supports sectors beyond just leisure and hospitality.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.