68°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Las Vegas jobless rate falls, but not from economic rebound

The Bellagio is seen from Caesars Palace near Flamingo Road along the Las Vegas Strip during La ...
The Bellagio is seen from Caesars Palace near Flamingo Road along the Las Vegas Strip during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People look out from the Las Vegas Strip during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in ...
People look out from the Las Vegas Strip during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People cross a pedestrian bridge along the Las Vegas Strip during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, ...
People cross a pedestrian bridge along the Las Vegas Strip during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Street performers dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse wait for a crosswalk light along the Las V ...
Street performers dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse wait for a crosswalk light along the Las Vegas Strip during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
The Poker Palace is seen in North Las Vegas Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Rev ...
This will be a whole new casino when it reopens early next year
Resorts World Casino is shown on Oct. 28, 2011, the day of its official opening as New York Cit ...
Pair of Las Vegas Strip operators get green light for NYC casinos
The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
MGM executive: Cybersecurity team offered to help Boyd after its attack
Construction continues at the Manzano by KB Home project site on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Las V ...
Las Vegas homebuilders sales fall sharply as buyers face affordability hurdles
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Las Vegas’ jobless rate dipped last month, a new report shows, but not because the local economy suddenly hit the gas.

The Las Vegas-area’s unemployment rate was 5.6 percent in August, down from 6 percent in July, according to a report this week from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

America’s casino capital has been grappling this year with a drop in tourism, the region’s main economic engine, and shed thousands of jobs last month, state officials recently reported. So how did the jobless rate fall?

David Schmidt, chief economist with DETR, explained that it boils down to how labor-market data is collected and reported.

Metro-level jobless rates are not seasonally adjusted, he said, meaning the figures are not stripped of normal seasonal fluctuations.

California’s Employment Development Department, for instance, explains that some industries have large fluctuations in headcount at certain times of the year, including ski resorts, schools and retailers.

Schmidt also said that Las Vegas’ labor force dropped by more than 2,000 from July to August and that this tends to push down the jobless rate, due to how it’s calculated.

People who leave the labor market and stop looking for work are no longer counted among the unemployed.

Meanwhile, the employment figures that DETR recently reported — and that showed a month-to-month drop of 4,300 in Las Vegas — were seasonally adjusted.

In that report, Schmidt said Nevada’s labor market is “largely stationary.”

Overall, Las Vegas’ jobless rate has been hovering among the highest in the country for big metro areas. But as Las Vegas consultant John Restrepo recently pointed out, it’s not at crisis levels.

In 2010, after Las Vegas’ frenzied real estate market crashed and the U.S. financial system cratered, Southern Nevada’s unemployment rate reached nearly 14 percent.

And in April 2020, during the first full month of the pandemic shutdowns, when the Strip was a ghost town and tourism had all but stopped, Las Vegas’ jobless rate skyrocketed to 34 percent.

Still, Restrepo, founder of RCG Economics, noted that the local economy is cooling off.

“Everything is flattening,” he said.

Restrepo cited Las Vegas’ sliding visitor totals and said the region’s heavy dependence on tourism to fuel the economy can slow hiring in other sectors due to the drop-off.

Around 22.6 million people visited Las Vegas this year through July, down 8 percent, or a drop of almost 2 million people, from the same seven-month stretch last year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An Amazon Prime driver makes a delivery outside an apartment building in Pittsburgh, March 10, ...
Amazon giving consumers $1.5B in refunds in FTC settlement
By Sally Ho The Associated Press

The refunds are part of a $2.5 billion settlement of allegations that the online retail giant duped customers into signing up for Prime memberships.

MORE STORIES