Las Vegas’ jobless rate highest among major US cities in April

Las Vegas’ jobless rate was by far the highest among major American cities in April, new data shows, underscoring the coronavirus pandemic’s financial carnage in Southern Nevada.

Job losses have soared across the country amid the turmoil, but the April unemployment rate in tourism-dependent Las Vegas, 33.5 percent, was highest among 51 metro areas with at least 1 million people, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

Detroit was a distant second at 24.4 percent.

Nationally, unemployment rates climbed year over year in April in all 389 metro areas, the bureau said. Among them, Southern Nevada’s was third highest, behind only Kokomo, Indiana, at 34.1 percent, and Kahului, on the Hawaiian island of Maui, at 35 percent.

Southern Nevada’s economy was on strong footing before the pandemic sparked sweeping business shutdowns and other closures in March and devastated the U.S. travel industry.

Locally, tourism all but vanished in April and gambling revenue basically evaporated after Las Vegas’ financial lifeblood, the casino-packed Strip, effectively closed over fears of the virus.

Much of the region’s workforce was wiped out virtually overnight: The Las Vegas area lost more than 200,000 jobs from March to April, state officials recently reported.

In February, before the valley plunged into chaos, the local unemployment rate was just 3.9 percent.

Las Vegas’ economy has been reopening in recent weeks, albeit with limitations. Casinos can open their doors again Thursday, more than two months after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered them closed statewide to help contain the virus’s spread.

