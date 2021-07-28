Las Vegas jobless rate still highest in US among big metros

An estimated 9.6 percent of the Las Vegas area’s workforce was unemployed last month, compared with 6.1 percent nationally.

People watch the water fountain show outside the Bellagio hotel-casino, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas’ economy has come a long way since the early chaos of the pandemic, but its jobless rate still hovers over the rest of the country.

An estimated 9.6 percent of the Las Vegas area’s workforce was unemployed last month, the highest percentage in the nation among large metro areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

Los Angeles was a close second at 9.5 percent.

Nationally, 6.1 percent of the workforce was unemployed last month, with Salt Lake City boasting the lowest jobless rate among large metro areas at 3.2 percent, the bureau reported.

The coronavirus outbreak sparked huge job losses nationwide last year and kept people home and away from crowds for fear of getting infected, devastating the tourism industry, the backbone of Las Vegas’ casino-heavy economy. At one point, one out of every three people in the valley was out of work.

“We’re the world’s leading center of face-to-face exchanges when you’re not allowed to do anything face to face,” the late UNLV public policy professor Robert Lang told the Review-Journal last summer.

Southern Nevada has seen a surge of visitors in recent months as vaccines roll out, bringing big crowds back to the once-eerily quiet Strip. But some resorts in the valley still haven’t reopened from last year’s state-ordered lockdown, Las Vegas’ convention industry is only now beginning to re-emerge from going dark over fears of the virus, and, above all, the pandemic is far from over.

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Nevada, prompting Gov. Steve Sisolak to impose a mandate Tuesday that requires everyone in Clark County, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors in public places beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.