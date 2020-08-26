Las Vegas’ July unemployment rate falls; job growth remains slow

People walk past Casino Royale on the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas’ unemployment rate continues to drop though job growth remains slow.

An estimated 16.4 percent of Las Vegas area’s workforce was unemployed in July, according to new figures released Wednesday by the state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation.

The valley added 12,000 new jobs since June with many of the gains coming from trade, transportation and utilities sectors, according to DETR.

“Nevada has added jobs for the third straight month in July, though at a slower pace than in previous months,” said David Schmidt, DETR’s chief economist, in a statement Wednesday.

Schmidt said July’s data reflects “a period of slower growth” following Nevada’s reopening in May and June and said that the coronavirus pandemic’s economic toll “continue to weigh on the labor market.”

Compared to July 2019, total unemployment in Las Vegas saw a loss of 132,100 jobs, or a 12.8 percent decrease — the majority of which, 74,100 jobs, were in the hospitality and leisure sectors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

