Las Vegas’ Miracle Mile Shops delays reopening

The Miracle Mile Shops, within Planet Hollywood Resort, is closed amid coronavirus nonessential business closures on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Those who are ready to take a shopping trip at a popular Las Vegas Strip shopping center will have to wait a little longer.

The Miracle Mile Shops announced it is delaying its reopening until Tuesday out of an “abundance of caution for the safety of our employees and guests.”

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees and guests, we have decided to move our opening date to Tuesday, June 9th. We look forward to welcoming you back to an environment that exceeds the CDC guidelines. pic.twitter.com/Wdqf57J86K — Miracle Mile Shops (@MiracleMileLV) June 3, 2020

The shopping center, located on the Strip just north of Harmon Avenue, was originally scheduled to reopen Thursday.

Nevada has entered Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan, with new guidelines in place for gatherings at churches and the reopening of more businesses.