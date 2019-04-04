Las Vegas native Blanca Arredondo promoted in Navy

Blanca Arredondo (U.S. Navy)

A Las Vegas, Nevada, native was meritoriously promoted to the rank of petty officer first class aboard the Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), last month.

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Blanca Arredondo, a 2011 graduate of Bonanza High School, was one of 68 Sailors to receive a promotion to the next paygrade as part of the Navy’s Meritorious Advancement Program.

The program allows commanding officers to advance eligible Sailors to the next paygrade in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

Arredondo said she was honored to be selected.

“Being a boatswain’s mate first class is a very challenging job,” she said. “I’m incredibly honored that my chain of command believes in me enough to put me up for advancement.”

Dwight D. Eisenhower is currently underway conducting Sea Trials in the Atlantic Ocean.

Burke Construction Group promoted Mark Fletcher to vice president of finance and accounting.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada announced the addition of Roger Wagner, an Eldorado Resorts Inc. board member, and Andrew Burke, a senior vice president for AGS, to its board of directors.

Imagine Communications recently hired Ginger Meurer.

REDEMPTION Fitness, a new fitness studio in Las Vegas, hired Ben Litalien as chief development officer.

Jerrie Merritt, senior vice president and community development manager for Bank of Nevada, has been elected to Accion’s board of directors.

Cynthia de la Torre, Public Affairs Manager for the Red Cross of Nevada, has been promoted to head Communications for the Red Cross BioMed/Blood Services for the 5-state region. The Red Cross provides blood to 80% of Las Vegas hospitals, and 40% of the U.S. blood supply.

WaterStart Australia, a subsidiary of the Nevada-based organization WaterStart, recently announced the addition of Nick Shewring as its new General Manager in Queensland, Australia.

Grand Canyon Development Partners promoted Cody Wingert to project manager.

