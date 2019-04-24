Las Vegas Natural History Museum announces new board of directors

Las Vegas Natural History Museum board of directors

Las Vegas Natural History Museum, a private, nonprofit institution dedicated to educating children, adults, and families in the natural sciences since 1991 in Southern Nevada, announced its 2019-2020 Board of Directors.

Joe Tumminia, of The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company is the Chairman of the Board, Joel Schwarz of Dickinson Wright is Vice Chair, Marcel T. Bloomer of Bank of America/Merrill Lynch is Secretary, Robert Bulmer of Bank of Nevada is Treasurer, Stephanie Stallworth of Cox Communications is a member at large, as is Donald T. Polednak of Sylvester & Polednak, Ltd. Matt Engle of Insurance Office of America is past chair.

“Our main goal is to build on the great success and progress that makes our Museum a place for first-class education; engagement and enjoyment,” Tumminia said in a statement. “Over the next few years we will look to maximize youth participation and continue to develop a dynamic exhibition experience for our community.”

Chris Hunter, senior vice president of business development for TMC Financing, has joined the board of directors for Commercial Real Estate Women Las Vegas as its director of programs. CREW Las Vegas is a business society dedicated to providing education and promoting the interests of women who work in all facets of commercial real estate.

Nevada State Bank recently promoted Brandon York to manager of the Mountain’s Edge branch and Alberto Calderón to manager of the Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway branch. The bank named industry veteran Michael Lane as executive vice president, director of commercial real estate.

Credit One Bank, a technology and data-driven financial services company, named Alicia Fernandez-Campfield as senior vice president of customer service operations, Edmund Ng as senior vice president of customer acquisition marketing, and Shalonda Webb-Hills as vice president of operations support.

TPC Summerlin announces culinary veteran Marcus O’Brien as its new executive chef. O’Brien brings 20 years of talent cultivating experiences in world class resorts, upscale restaurants, sporting venues and the catering of high-profile events. The new executive chef will be responsible for elevating the overall dining experience at TPC Summerlin.

First Security Bank of Nevada announced Roger Unger has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, Director of Sales & Marketing. In this role, Unger is responsible for leading the bank’s growth in small business banking, including SBA 7(a) and 504 loans to small- and medium-sized business clients in Southern Nevada.

