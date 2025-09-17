Las Vegas nightclub company to lay off over 300 employees

A Strip nightclub company is laying off over 300 employees in anticipation of a big move that was announced recently.

A Strip nightclub company is laying off over 300 employees in anticipation of its big move.

Drai’s Management Group is laying off 351 employees across Drai’s Nightclub, Beachclub and After Hours locations, according to filings with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

This comes after the nightclub company announced it is closing its rooftop Drai’s Beachclub and Nightclub at the Cromwell on Halloween. They will be moving operations to the basement in the current Drai’s After Hours hospitality space.

In total, 236 employees are being laid off at Drai’s Nightclub, 108 at Drai’s Beachclub and seven at Drais After Hours.

The official date of separation is Nov. 3.

