Las Vegas opening date set for long-awaited Asian grocery store

A date has been set for the opening of the long-awaited H Mart in Las Vegas.

The highly anticipated Asian grocery store at 2620 S. Decatur Blvd. will be opening on April 24 at 10 a.m. The grocery store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 53,395-square-foot store will feature grocery items such as produce, meats, seafood, pantry staples, frozen foods, health and beauty products, as well as a food hall. The food hall will include offerings from BBQ Chicken; Hanmo Tofu; Jopok Topokk; Moobongri Soondae Express; Paik’s Noodle; Saku Japanese Eatery; and Tiger Sugar.

“As H Mart opens its doors in Las Vegas, we celebrate not only the expansion of a beloved brand, but the growth of our vibrant, diverse community,” said County Commissioner Ross Miller in a news release. “H Mart is a gateway to a world of flavors, and we are proud to welcome them to our city. Together, we create a place where cultures meet, businesses thrive, and new opportunities flourish.”

This location will be the first in Nevada and will join the fleet of over 90 other stores the popular grocer has across the United States.

Plans for a Las Vegas H Mart were first announced in April 2023. The grocer will join other tenants in the shopping center, including Paris Baguette, Bon Korean Noodle, Chipotle and Starbucks.

