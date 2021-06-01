103°F
Las Vegas outlet malls to hold virtual job fair

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2021 - 4:09 pm
 
Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets will be hosting a virtual job fair this month for ove ...
Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets will be hosting a virtual job fair this month for over 70 retailers and restaurants. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas North and South Premium Outlets will be hosting a virtual job fair this month for over 70 retailers and restaurants.

There will be more than 100 retail and restaurant positions available across both locations with participating companies such as Coach, Tory Burch, Guess and Pandora, according to a company press release.

Applicants can view open positions online and begin applying Tuesday at https://careers.simon.com/retailer-job-openings.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

