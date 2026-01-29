Las Vegas pizza shop closing Friday to support national ICE protest

A Las Vegas pizza shop announced that it is closing its doors on Friday in solidarity with a national protest planned against United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Dani Garcia-White of Yukon Pizza prepares a pizza order at Vegas Test Kitchen in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A downtown Las Vegas pizza shop announced that it is closing its doors on Friday in solidarity with a national protest planned against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

The restaurant said in a post shared on social media Wednesday night that the decision to close on Friday came after “collective decision from ownership, management and staff.”

“We need to be seen and heard, and this strike is only one step in the process. We must continue the work to dismantle the tools and systems that oppress, disenfranchise, and terrorize the people of this world. Thank you, and power to the people,” the restaurant wrote in the post. “We encourage our fellow restaurant friends to join us in one way or another!”

According to nationalshutdown.org, Friday’s planned event is in response to recent ICE protests in Minneapolis.

Declaring “stop funding ICE,” organizers for the national shutdown event are calling for a day of “no work, no school, no shopping.”

Yukon Pizza said it will resume normal operating hours on Saturday.