Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread

The company said it is extending closures of its Las Vegas properties through April 30.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp., Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. are extending the closures of their Las Vegas properties through the end of April.

While Wynn’s website on Tuesday had offered bookings starting April 17, spokesman Michael Weaver said its website changed Wednesday morning to extend the closures through April 30.

This comes after an announcement from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday, when he extended the previously mandated closure of schools, casinos and all nonessential businesses an additional two weeks to at least April 30.

Caesars’ website on Tuesday showed rooms were available to book starting April 17, but rooms have since been made unavailable to book until May 1.

“We are trying to be thoughtful by adjusting reservations to be aligned with government announcements, giving booked customers ample lead time if we have to cancel reservations and being ready to welcome customers who choose to visit when we are allowed to reopen,” said Caesars spokesman Richard Broome.

Sands properties will remain shuttered through April 30, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday morning, the company’s website showed that bookings were available beginning April 20.

“The health and safety of our team members, guests and community remain a top priority,” according to the statement. The change is “in line with federal nationwide social distancing guidelines.”

Websites for MGM Resorts International, Red Rock Resorts, and Boyd Gaming Corp. are also accepting reservations starting May 1.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

