Las Vegas ranked as top moving destination

Nevada has ranked No. 10 in the annual National Movers Study from United Van Lines. This is the first year the Silver State has broken the top 10 for the list, ranking No. 21 in 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas has been ranked in the top 10 for 2025’s leading moving destinations.

Nevada has ranked No. 10 in the annual National Movers Study from United Van Lines. This is the first year the Silver State has broken the top 10 for the list, ranking No. 21 in 2024.

The study said more people are moving into the state, with 57 percent being inbound. According to the study, the top reasons for moving to the state are family, retirement and job.

Nationally, Oregon, West Virginia and South Carolina are in the top three spots, respectfully.

United Van Lines’ 2025 study tracked the migration patterns of household moves handled by UniGroup network, its parent company, within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C.

