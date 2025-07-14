Las Vegas ranks as No. 1 city for recreation, study says

According to a new WalletHub study, these Southern Nevada cities also ranked when it comes to recreational activities.

Step aside casinos, these Southern Nevada cities have other attractions that make it No. 1.

According to a study from WalletHub, Las Vegas was found to be the best city in the U.S. for recreation. After analyzing the top 100 U.S. cities across 47 metrics, it was found Las Vegas excelled in the number of attractions, music venues per capita, sport venues per capital and amusement parks per capita, putting it in the No. 1 spot overall.

Additionally, Henderson and North Las Vegas ranked 28th and 31st, overall, respectively, with some metrics ranking in the top 10.

Overall, Las Vegas ranked No. 1 for entertainment and recreational facilities, No. 21 for cost, No. 22 for quality of parks and No. 18 for weather .

In addition to attractions, Las Vegas has free recreational activities to stay active, like basketball hoops, play grounds and hikes. Having parks within close proximity can save people nearly $1,900 in health care costs per year, cited the study.

Additionally, the study mentions the vast culinary landscape in the city, saying Las Vegas is “one of the best cities for the availability of affordable restaurants,” with food and beverage prices lower than average. It’s also one of the top cities for food festivals, food tours and ice cream shops per capita.

Henderson ranked seventh for costs rank and fourth for weather rank. North Las Vegas ranked first for costs rank and fifth for weather rank.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.