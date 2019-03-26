MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Business

Las Vegas ranks seventh in the U.S. among cities for the number of escape room facilities, according to data from Room Escape Artist.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2019 - 3:28 pm
 

When Jim Niehoff first opened an escape room in Las Vegas in the summer of 2017, he said there were just seven escape room facilities in town. Just over a year later, that number has doubled.

“That tells you how quickly they’re growing,” said Niehoff, the president of Escape Reality Las Vegas, at an educational session Tuesday morning at the Amusement Expo International convention. “As the growth continues, people get more exposed to escape rooms.”

The convention, which kicked off Tuesday at the Westgate attracts about 3,000 attendees, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Exhibits will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Escape rooms aren’t an easy industry to jump into; rooms can take up to six months to build and can cost in excess of $150,000. But with more consumers looking for interactive experiences outside their homes, local experts say the industry is poised to continue its growth.

A growing industry

Data from Room Escape Artist, a website that tracks and reviews escape rooms, shows the number of escape room facilities in the U.S. has been on a steep upward trend. At the end of 2014, there were about two dozen facilities in the country; by July 2018, that number passed 2,300.

Escape rooms got their start in Asia about a decade ago, before expanding to the Canadian and U.S. markets six years ago, Niehoff said. The games lock up groups — usually six to eight people — in themed rooms, and provide clues and puzzles that lead the customers to their escape. Customers usually have one hour to do so.

Lloyd Notley, director of franchise sales for Orlando-based franchise Escapology, said escape rooms’ locks, trapdoors and puzzles give customers a sense of achievement that keeps them coming back.

“It’s really making it a more immersive, Disney-esque experience,” he said.

The Las Vegas market

Steven Dipilla, the general manager of the Las Vegas Escapology, said the local market is in its growth stages. Still, it ranks seventh among U.S. cities for the number of escape room facilities with 14 locations, according to data from Room Escape Artist.

Niehoff said Las Vegas has an advantage over other markets with its high tourism rate.

“The fortunate thing about Vegas is, nobody comes once,” he said. “Most of the facilities here in Vegas have a good return rate.”

Dipilla said about half of the Las Vegas Escapology’s customers are tourists. To attract both locals and visitors, he said many escape rooms find properties just outside the Strip.

The first Las Vegas Escapology location is on South Maryland Parkway just off Karen Avenue, and has plans to open a second location in Town Square this year.

“It’s really expensive to be on the Strip,” Dipilla said. “We’re trying to pull (people) from the Strip, make it convenient for tourists to get to us, but still make sure we’re also in the community.”

Advancing technology

Niehoff said the cost to play at most Las Vegas escape rooms runs between $30 and $35. With high-tech rooms costing anywhere between $25,000 and $150,000 to build, Niehoff said a business owner may have to be patient to see any return on investment.

“It is lucrative,” he said. “I think it is a great addition to a (family entertainment center) from a revenue generation perspective.”

Niehoff said the annual gross revenue per room runs anywhere between $40,000 to $85,000. Notley said he expects the quality of escape rooms will continue to advance, with augmented reality taking a more active role as soon as 2020.

“We’re really looking at the different technology and maintaining that immersive experience,” Notley said.

Niehoff said the industry will continue to thrive as more people become aware of escape room experiences and as the technology in these spaces continues to advance.

“Mutli-attraction venues with premium rooms will thrive,” he said. “I see more and more movement in this space.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Business Videos
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
El Cortez owner Kenny Epstein on running the iconic property
Kenny Epstein, owner of the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, talks about Jackie Gaughan mentorship and answers rumors about bodies in the basement at the mob-era casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LVCVA recommends construction of underground people mover
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the recommendation for an underground people mover for the convention center. The system would have the potential to expand and connect Downtown and the resort corridor all the way to McCarran. (Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA/Boring Company Press Conference
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced a collaboration with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to develop and operate an autonomous people mover system for the Las Vegas Convention Center District.
International Pizza Expo includes green and gluten free
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included companies focused on vegan and gluten free, and plant-based pizza boxes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo kicks off in Las Vegas
The first day of the International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center is everything Pizza. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
T-Mobile program aids guests with sensory needs
A program at T-Mobile Arena is designed to provide a more sensory friendly experience for guests.
Photo Booth Expo
Danielle May talks about how Simple Booth transformed her Volkswagen bus into a business.
Nevada Gaming Commission's highest fines
The highest fines assessed by the Nevada Gaming Commission, according to commission Chairman Tony Alamo: 1) Wynn Resorts Ltd., $20 million, 2019 2) CG Technology (then known as Cantor G&W Holdings), $5.5 million, 2014 3) The Mirage, $5 million ($3 million fine, $2 million compensatory payment), 2003 4) Stardust, $3 million, 1985 5) Santa Fe Station, $2.2 million ($1.5 million fine, $700,000 compensatory payment), 2005 6) Las Vegas Sands, $2 million, 2016 7) CG Technology, $1.75 million, 2018 8) CG Technology, $1.5 million (also $25,000 in escrow for underpaid patrons), 2016 9) Caesars Entertainment, $1.5 million, 2015 10) Imperial Palace, $1.5 million, 1989 11) Peppermill Casinos, $1 million, 2014
Tiny Pipe Home vs Shipping Crate
A Tiny pipe home was displayed at the International Builders Show this week in Las Vegas.
Auto repair shortage affects Las Vegas
The auto repair industry is facing a national shortage of workers.
Franchising industry booming
Experts say Las Vegas is a hotbed for the franchise industry.
Africa Love owner talks about his store in Las Vegas
Mara Diakhate, owner of Africa Love, gift and decor store, talks about his store in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Developer gets approval to build homes at Bonnie Springs
The Clark County Planning Commission has approved a plan to build 20 homes on the site of Bonnie Springs Ranch. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dig This opens new location In Las Vegas
Remember when you were a kid and played with construction toys in the sand box? Dig This Las Vegas has the same idea, except instead of toy bulldozers, you get to play with the real thing. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Town Square developer Jim Stuart building again in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ real estate bubble took developers on a wild ride, something Jim Stuart knows all too well. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Salon opens at Veterans Village
T.H.E. Salon, owned by Nicole Christie, celebrated their opening at the Veterans Village with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Southwest Airlines considering Las Vegas-Hawaii flights
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is "very focused" on Hawaii. Hawaiians have a strong presence in Las Vegas.The city’s unofficial status is “Hawaii’s ninth island.” In 2018, at least 2,958 people from Hawaii moved to Nevada. Of those, 88.7 percent moved into Clark County, according to driver license surrender data. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 310,249 people came to Las Vegas from Hawaii in 2018.
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day. About 1.2 million Nevadans are expected to celebrate this year, a 5 percent drop from 2018. A growing number of people consider Valentine’s Day over-commercialized. Others weren’t interested in the holiday or had nobody to celebrate with. But spending is expected to rise. Those who do celebrate are buying for more people. The average American is expected to spend about $162 this year for Valentine’s Day, a 57 percent jump from a decade prior. Katherine Cullen, director of industry and consumer insights at NRF
Foreclosures of mansions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was ground zero for America's foreclosure crisis after the housing bubble burst. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Helfenbein talks about the impact of tariffs on the clothing industry
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Air flight attendants learn how to handle a water landing
Field instructor Ashleigh Markel talks about training prospective flight attendants for Allegiant Air getting live training with a raft for a water landing at the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex in Henderson on Monday. (John Hornberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery speaks about the new Smith & Wollensky restaurant coming to the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Smith & Wollensky CEO Michael Feighery talks about Las Vegas return
Michael Feighery, CEO of Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group, discusses the restaurant's upcoming return to the Las Vegas Strip.
Apartments to Come to Hughes Center
Developer Eric Cohen discusses his current building project at the Hughes Center office park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Stratosphere to rebrand to The STRAT
The Stratosphere, a 1,150-foot-tall property in Las Vegas will be renamed The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod.
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing