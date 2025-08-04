Las Vegas real estate firm acquired by Dallas company

The deal adds around 13 million square feet of managed real estate to the portfolio of the buyer, which now has more than 20 million square feet in Nevada.

Lincoln Property Co. acquired Gatski Commercial, a real estate firm led by President and CEO Frank Gatski, seen here. (Lincoln Property Co.)

Gatski Commercial's offices are seen in 2013 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A Dallas real estate firm has acquired a longtime Las Vegas brokerage and management company.

Lincoln Property Co. recently announced that it acquired Gatski Commercial. Terms were not disclosed.

The deal adds around 13 million square feet of managed real estate to Lincoln’s portfolio, bringing its property management business in Nevada to more than 20 million square feet, according to the news release.

Gatski President and CEO Frank Gatski will “lead Lincoln’s future growth in Las Vegas” and bring his entire team with him, the release added.

Gatski, founded in 1993, is one of the biggest privately owned commercial real estate management and brokerage firms in Southern Nevada, the release stated.

Lincoln has offices throughout the U.S. and in London, Prague and Warsaw. Locally, it developed Windsor Commerce Park, an 86-acre industrial complex at the corner of Carey Avenue and Simmons Street in North Las Vegas.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.