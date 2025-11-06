77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Las Vegas restaurant co-owned by former NFL quarterback closes

The sign posted to the door of Walk-On's inside Harrah's Las Vegas on Nov. 6, 2025. (Las Vegas ...
The sign posted to the door of Walk-On's inside Harrah's Las Vegas on Nov. 6, 2025. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Showgirls stand before an ice sculpture during a WrestleMania kickoff party hosted by experienc ...
LVCVA set to OK over $7M tied to WrestleMania, Las Vegas Grand Prix
A guest, who wished to remain anonymous, won $3,845,727 playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Wed ...
$3.8M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
The north end of the Las Vegas Strip is seen on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Veg ...
Casino landlord buying The Strat, other properties for more than $1B in leaseback deal
Crews continue to complete the new hotel tower at the M Resort on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in He ...
New M tower nears opening; Penn splits with ESPN
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2025 - 3:18 pm
 
Updated November 6, 2025 - 3:47 pm

A sports restaurant and bar owned by a former NFL quarterback has closed its Las Vegas Strip location.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has permanently closed the doors of its Harrah’s Las Vegas location, according to a sign posted to the door. It opened in Harrah’s in March 2022.

“Thank you for your support! Walk On’s has permanently closed its doors,” said the sign posted to the door. “We appreciate all our customers over the years.”

The sports bar and restaurant was founded by two Louisiana State University basketball alums, Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, and co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

No reason was provided on the closure. Walk-On’s and Harrah’s didn’t respond to requests for comment.

This is the sixth Walk-On’s location to have shuttered this year, with its Broussard and Acadiana, Louisiana, Bristol, Tennessee, Opelika, Alabama and Waco, Texas locations all closing their doors in early 2025. The chain currently has 12 locations nationwide, with more in development.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES