Las Vegas restaurant co-owned by former NFL quarterback closes

A sports restaurant and bar owned by a former NFL quarterback has closed its Strip location, according to a sign posted to the door.

Casino landlord buying The Strat, other properties for more than $1B in leaseback deal

LVCVA set to OK over $7M tied to WrestleMania, Las Vegas Grand Prix

The sign posted to the door of Walk-On's inside Harrah's Las Vegas on Nov. 6, 2025. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sports restaurant and bar owned by a former NFL quarterback has closed its Las Vegas Strip location.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has permanently closed the doors of its Harrah’s Las Vegas location, according to a sign posted to the door. It opened in Harrah’s in March 2022.

“Thank you for your support! Walk On’s has permanently closed its doors,” said the sign posted to the door. “We appreciate all our customers over the years.”

The sports bar and restaurant was founded by two Louisiana State University basketball alums, Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, and co-owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

No reason was provided on the closure. Walk-On’s and Harrah’s didn’t respond to requests for comment.

This is the sixth Walk-On’s location to have shuttered this year, with its Broussard and Acadiana, Louisiana, Bristol, Tennessee, Opelika, Alabama and Waco, Texas locations all closing their doors in early 2025. The chain currently has 12 locations nationwide, with more in development.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.