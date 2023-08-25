88°F
Business

Las Vegas restaurants accused of sexual harassment by federal agency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2023 - 9:06 am
 
The dining room at Bouchon Las Vegas at The Venetian. (Bouchon)
The dining room at Bouchon Las Vegas at The Venetian. (Bouchon)

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed four lawsuits this week alleging sexual harassment at several Southern Nevada restaurants.

Lawsuits filed against Nevada Restaurant Services Inc., Bouchon, and Mariscos El Puerto and La Catrina allege sexual harassment towards employees by owners, supervisors and management, co-workers and/or customers, according to a Thursday press release from the federal agency.

The four lawsuits included allegations raised by workers throughout the hospitality industry, from housekeepers in hotels to waitstaff. The EEOC also filed a separate complaint against Mariscos El Puerto and La Cantrina alleging verbal harassment and physical assault against gay and lesbian employees, according to the release.

“What happens in Vegas, does not stay silent in Vegas. There are consequences for these actions and the EEOC will not sit by idly as employers allow their workers to be harassed by colleagues, supervisors, and even the customers,” Michael Mendoza, director of the EEOC’s Las Vegas office, said in a statement. “This should serve as a wake-up call for employers. The EEOC will hold you accountable for violating federal law.”

The restaurants being sued couldn’t immediately be reached for comment by the Las Vegas Review-Journal regarding the lawsuits.

In a suit against Nevada Restaurant Services — the owner and operator of the Dotty’s gambling parlor chain and of the Laughlin River Lodge hotel-casino — the EEOC alleges that the company “tolerated sexual harassment” since at least 2018.

“Even after complaints of harassment were made to human resources, Nevada Restaurant Services failed to address and correct the harassment which forced some employees to quit as their only way of avoiding the harassment,” the EEOC alleges in the release.

The EEOC also says that since at least 2018, managers at Bouchon Las Vegas, an upscale French restaurant in The Venetian, sexually harassed female and male employees on a daily basis. It also said some employees who complained faced retaliation.

In the case involving Mariscos El Puerto and La Catrina, the EEOC alleges that since 2015, male staff members and customers subjected female workers to sexual harassment.

“Male managers and/or supervisors required female employees to engage in sexual activities to maintain their employment and terminated employees who refused,” according to the release.

In all the cases, the EEOC said it sued after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement.

The EEOC said survivors of harassment at any of the listed restaurants should contact its office at 702-660-8383 or eeocnevada@eeoc.gov.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross on X.

