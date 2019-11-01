Las Vegas room rates skyrocket in advance of SEMA show next week

With the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo and the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show expected to bring thousands of automotive aftermarket professionals to Las Vegas, room rates along the Strip and beyond are starting to surge.

Conventioneers check out BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings booth at the Specialty Equipment Market Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The SEMA Show 2018 runs through Nov. 2. (K.M. Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Travelers may experience sticker shock if they try to book a hotel for a last-minute trip to Las Vegas next week.

With the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo and the Specialty Equipment Market Association Show expected to bring in more than 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals to Las Vegas, room rates across the valley are starting to surge.

The two trade shows are coming to town as part of the annual Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week, a convention focusing on a network of distributors, manufacturers, marketers, retailers and repair shops. According to AAPEX, the automotive aftermarket industry is worth more than $1 trillion.

The two shows are held concurrently, with SEMA at the Las Vegas Convention Center and AAPEX at the Sands Expo and Convention Center. AAPEX will be held Tuesday through Thursday, while SEMA will take place Tuesday through Nov. 8.

One of the biggest room rate spikes is at the Westgate, located next to the Las Vegas Convention Center. Room rates on Tuesday are $600 a night, compared with $32 just one week later, according to Hotels.com. A representative from Westgate could not be reached for comment in time of publication.

Kelly Soderlund, a travel trends expert with travel search company Hipmunk, said room rates at properties often see dramatic spikes if a convention books blocks of rooms.

“In a town like Vegas, there’s no other reason to (have) spikes that dramatic unless there is an event (or a holiday) causing inventory to drop,” Soderlund said via email. But “proximity to an event absolutely affects hotel prices.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands owns and operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.