Las Vegas Sands extending Las Vegas property closures amid virus spread

The company said it is extending closures of its Las Vegas properties through April 30.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is extending the closures of its Las Vegas properties.

The properties will remain shuttered through April 30; on Tuesday morning, the company’s website showed that bookings were available beginning April 20.

“The health and safety of our team members, guests and community remain a top priority,” according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon. The change is “in line with federal nationwide social distancing guidelines.”

In addition to Sands, websites for MGM Resorts International, Red Rock Resorts, Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Boyd Gaming Corp. are accepting reservations starting May 1.

On Wednesday morning, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak extended the previously mandated closure of schools, casinos and all nonessential businesses an additional two weeks to at least April 30.

Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s website was accepting reservations in Las Vegas starting April 17 Wednesday morning. A spokesperson told the Review-Journal Tuesday it’s possible the closures will be extended and did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

