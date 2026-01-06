Las Vegas sheds thousands of jobs toward end of year amid tourism slump

Nevada’s labor market overall is a “mixed picture,” says a new report.

Las Vegas was shedding jobs toward the end of 2025 amid a prolonged tourism slump in America’s casino capital, a new report shows.

Employment in the Las Vegas area fell by 4,700 jobs from September to November, according to seasonally adjusted figures released Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Statewide, the biggest losses during that period were in leisure and hospitality and in construction, although other industries, including the trade, transportation and utilities sector, posted gains, the state reported.

Overall, Nevada’s labor market remains “fairly steady,” DETR chief economist David Schmidt said in the report.

He cited two big industries with “more sustained job loss” — construction and the finance and insurance sector — but noted that wages are still climbing in Nevada, “with the most rapid gains seen in the same industries where the number of jobs is declining.”

“Overall, this paints a mixed picture of the labor market” as the year came to an end, Schmidt said.

Southern Nevada relies heavily on visitors traveling here to spend big eating, drinking, gambling, partying and going to shows and conventions to fuel the local economy. Visitor totals, however, tumbled last year as fewer people took Vegas vacations.

Around 35.5 million people visited Las Vegas last year through November, down 7.4 percent, or a drop of more than 2.8 million people, from the same 11-month stretch in 2024, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Overall, Southern Nevada business leaders’ confidence fell in the fourth quarter of last year to the lowest level since the Great Recession, amid weak tourism and economic uncertainty, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research.

Las Vegas’ unemployment rate was 5.7 percent as of September, third highest in the nation among large metro areas, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Metro-level jobless rates are not stripped of normal seasonal fluctuations in headcount.

Nevada’s jobless rate in September, 5.3 percent, was third highest among all states and Washington, D.C., according to seasonally adjusted data from the bureau.

