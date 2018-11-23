Las Vegas shoppers finding Black Friday deals

Shoppers are turning out in the Las Vegas Valley for Black Friday deals.

A line forms outside the Apple store at the Fashion Show mall early on Black Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was starting to get busy at Kate Spade at Premium Outlets North in downtown Las Vegas on Black Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. By 10 a.m. they expect to form lines to get in. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Long hours at the Outlet Mall, 7:20 a.m.

First stop in the Black Friday Shopping Tour is the North Premium Outlet Mall in downtown Las Vegas. Not shoulder-to-shoulder as one might expect, but remember, these guys have been open since 9 a.m., Thursday — 37 straight hours!

After the Thanksgiving rush, getting ready for Black Friday

Late into Thanksgiving night, it appeared many Las Vegans preferred getting some shut-eye and recharging for what awaited on Black Friday.

After the initial run on Black Friday specials, long lines vanished at some stores once day turned into night and the calendar turned over to the real Black Friday. Many stores stayed open past midnight before closing for a few hours to prepare for the real Black Friday.

Maybe shoppers are waiting for Small Business Saturday or CyberMonday.

