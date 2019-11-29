41°F
Las Vegas shoppers hitting stores early on Black Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2019 - 6:00 am
 

Las Vegas shoppers are out and about early Friday morning picking up what they see as can’t-miss deals.

The Retail Association of Nevada estimates roughly 1.65 million adults in the state will be shopping over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend and Cyber Monday.

The trade organization projects total spending to reach $593 million over the holiday weekend, a nearly 6 percent increase from a year earlier. The average Nevadan is predicted to spend $360, compared with last year’s average of $350.

Of course, Black Friday is expected to be the busiest shopping day, with about 69 percent of shoppers surveyed planning to camp out or wake up at dawn to snag the best deals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

