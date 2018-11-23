Las Vegas shoppers in no rush overnight to find special deals

It appears that Las Vegans would rather sleep than shop.

After the initial run on Black Friday specials, long lines vanished at some stores once day turned into night and the calendar turned over to the real Black Friday. Many stores stayed open past midnight before closing for a few hours to prepare for the real Black Friday. But by then, the lines had thinned out. Those shorter lines didn’t elminate rude and overzealous shoppers, as one man found out.

Perhaps shoppers were avoiding the tumult and long lines that come along with throngs looking for a 4K 65-inch or Nintendo Switch or that special bath bomb that will take all their cares away.

Or maybe shoppers are waiting for Small Business Saturday or CyberMonday.

More likely, shoppers just had too much turkey and decided to get a few extra hours to build up their strength for door busting later on Friday.

