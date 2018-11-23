Las Vegas shoppers prepare to find Black Friday deals

It appears that Las Vegans would rather sleep than shop.

With the sun rising, Black Friday shoppers wiped away the sleep from their eyes, bundled up and headed for that perfect gift.

Lines starting forming at various stores across the Las Vegas Valley, many of which had closed for just a few hours Friday morning.

Late into Thanksgiving night, it appeared many Las Vegans preferred getting some shut-eye and recharging for what awaited on Black Friday.

After the initial run on Black Friday specials, long lines vanished at some stores once day turned into night and the calendar turned over to the real Black Friday. Many stores stayed open past midnight before closing for a few hours to prepare for the real Black Friday. But by then, the lines had thinned out. Those shorter lines didn’t eliminate rude and overzealous shoppers, as one man found out.

Perhaps shoppers were avoiding the tumult and long lines that come along with throngs looking for a 4K 65-inch or Nintendo Switch or that special bath bomb that will take all their cares away.

Or maybe shoppers are waiting for Small Business Saturday or CyberMonday.

More likely, shoppers just had too much turkey and decided to get a few extra hours to build up their strength for door busting later on Friday.

