Las Vegas stadium final truss in place; topping off ceremony Monday

General contractors Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, and McCarthy Building Cos., Henderson, wedged in the final truss around 4 p.m., Thursday.

The final steel canopy truss goes up at the Raider stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The final steel canopy truss goes up at the Raider stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The final steel canopy truss goes up at the Raider stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The final steel canopy truss goes up at the Raider stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The final steel canopy truss goes up at the Raider stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The final steel canopy truss goes up at the Raider stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The final truss along the roof of the Las Vegas stadium has been placed.

General contractors Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, and McCarthy Building Cos., Henderson, wedged in the final truss around 4 p.m., Thursday.

Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders subsidiary building the stadium, had said months ago that he was hopeful all the roof trusses would be in place by July 31 so that crews could pursue the next construction challenge of installing the translucent polymer roof.

The Raiders have scheduled an invitation-only topping out ceremony Monday morning at which dignitaries will sign a steel beam that will connect the last roof truss to the stadium frame and watch it hoisted into place.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.