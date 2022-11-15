Las Vegas Starbucks signals intent to unionize, 1st in state

The local coffee shop would be the first Starbucks in Nevada to unionize.

Baristas and service workers at a Las Vegas Starbucks filed a petition to unionize, joining a wave of unionization efforts at the national coffee chain. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Baristas and service workers at a Las Vegas Starbucks filed a petition to unionize, joining a wave of unionization efforts at the national coffee chain.

Workers at the Starbucks on Rainbow and Oakey boulevards filed a petition Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, according to a news release.

In a letter to interim CEO Howard Schultz, the organizing committee said the effort came from workers feeling they were not respected partners of the company.

“We also feel that we have voiced our concerns time and time again, and still no changes have been made to create a safe work environment for our partners,” according to the letter. “Instead, we have been silenced in the process.”

Unionization efforts for the Seattle-based coffee chain increased during the pandemic. There are more than 260 Starbucks stores that successfully unionized and 325 that have filed for union elections, according to Starbucks Workers United.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.