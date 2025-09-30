88°F
Las Vegas steakhouse from NFL legend releases statement on closure

Emmitt's Vegas is seen at Fashion Show Mall, on Tuesday Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Biz ...
Emmitt's Vegas is seen at Fashion Show Mall, on Tuesday Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A notice stating the total unpaid rent balance of $407,730,88 is posted on a glass door at Emmi ...
A notice stating the total unpaid rent balance of $407,730,88 is posted on a glass door at Emmitt's Vegas at Fashion Show Mall, on Tuesday Sept. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2025 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2025 - 2:12 pm

A shuttered Las Vegas steakhouse has released a statement after its landlord changed the locks on its Fashion Show mall location due to unpaid rent.

Emmitt’s Vegas’ statement confirms the closure of the steakhouse from former NFL running back Emmitt Smith. A sign was posted last week to the door of Emmitt’s stating the locks were changed due to “delinquent payment of rent.”

“We regret to confirm that Emmitt’s Vegas is currently closed as we carefully evaluate the best path forward for the restaurant,” said Clarkway Entertainment, in a statement. “As you know, this is a challenging time for the Las Vegas hospitality industry. While we don’t have additional details to share just yet, we remain deeply grateful to our outstanding team and to the thousands of guests who have joined us since our opening.”

Additionally, the restaurant’s website has been taken down.

Last week Fashion Show owner Brookfield Properties posted a letter to the door of Emmitt’s saying that the restaurant owes $407,730.88 in delinquent rent and that the locks have been changed on the restaurant. A new key would be provided only if the delinquent rent is paid in full, the letter stated.

Opened on Feb. 26, 2024, the closure comes after around only a year and a half in business. The restaurant was first announced in December 2021 and was saddled with delays, taking 2½ years to set an opening date.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

