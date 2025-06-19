Las Vegas Strip attraction offers new family pass for summer

Circus Circus is offering a new “Family Circus Pass” this summer for its Adventuredome amusement park.

A view of the Adventuredome at Circus Circus in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Circus Circus is offering a new “Family Circus Pass” this summer for its amusement park.

From Thursday through Aug. 10, guests who purchase one regular, 48 inches or taller wristband at Adventuredome will receive four, under 48 inches wristbands for free.

The offer is available to Nevada residents with valid ID for in-person purchase only at the Adventuredome.

The price for one regular ticket is $60.

With the pass, families will be able to traverse the 5-acre amusement park, including its roller coasters, arcade, a rock-climbing wall, carnival-style games, virtual reality games and an 18-hole miniature golf course. The pass does not extend to other Circus Circus attractions like the Midway or Splash Zone.

“The Family Circus Pass is a way for us to give families more reasons to laugh, play and create life-long memories together,” said Shana Gerety, general manager at Circus Circus Las Vegas. “We understand how important affordable family entertainment is, especially during the summer break, and we’re thrilled to make the Adventuredome more accessible to everyone.”

