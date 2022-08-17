Las Vegas Strip retail project gets green light

Clark County commissioners approved plans for a complex on Las Vegas Boulevard that would span more than 300,000 square feet.

Pedestrians walk through the closed Hawaiian Marketplace on Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County commissioners approved plans on Wednesday for a new retail complex on the Las Vegas Strip that would span more than 300,000 square feet.

New York investment firm Gindi Capital aims to develop the three-story project on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Harmon Avenue. It would replace a cluster of existing properties, including the now-shuttered Hawaiian Marketplace.

According to county documents, the 95-foot-tall project would span 302,613 square feet and include retail shops, restaurants, supper clubs, service bars and outdoor entertainment space.

Moreover, a “future hotel may be submitted at a later time to be located at the rear of the building” but is not part of the current plans, according to a July 5 letter from the landlord’s representative to the Clark County Comprehensive Planning Department.

Liz Olson of law firm Kaempfer Crowell, representing Gindi, said Wednesday that they have been working closely with the adjacent Polo Towers timeshare resort.

She outlined to the County Commision how this interaction with the resort would continue, such as holding regular meetings through the demolition and construction phases of Gindi’s project, and providing impact notices to Polo Towers concerning utility design, connection and installation.

Gindi acquired its roughly 9.5-acre property in 2019 for $172 million. At the time, the firm said it was working with its design and development teams to “unveil plans for a new flagship retail, entertainment and dining experience.”

