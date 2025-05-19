82°F
Business

Las Vegas Strip shopping center adding 3 more retailers

The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2025 - 12:07 pm
 

Three new retailers have been added to the lineup of stores coming to a Las Vegas Strip shopping center this year.

The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood is adding beauty and lifestyle brand Miss A, candy and specialty soda store Rocket Fizz and Puffy Cotton Candy, the shoppping center said in a news release.

Opening dates for the stores weren’t released.

Miss A is known for its $1 makeup line and affordable prices. Rocket Fizz offers over 3,000 unique candies, sodas and gifts, including exclusive private-label products. Rocket Fizz already has one location in Area15, but this would be its first on the Strip.

Puffy Cotton Candy is known for its “mesmerizing” custom cotton candy artwork, shaping the floss into unicorns, teddy bears and more, as well as offering clouds, cakes and crystals.

Previously, Miracle Mile announced five new retailers opening in the spring and summer: Chinese toy retailer Pop Mart; fashion and intimate wear brand Calzedonia | Intimissimi; accessory brand Lovisa; luggage brand Briggs & Riley; and Oculus Sunglass Boutique.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

