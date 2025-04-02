59°F
Business

Las Vegas Sun reporters among Greenspun Media Group layoffs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2025 - 1:42 pm
 

Greenspun Media Group, publisher of the Las Vegas Sun, Las Vegas Weekly, Las Vegas Magazine and other brands, has laid off “around seven” employees, according to sources close to the situation.

Laid-off employees received severance packages on the condition that they sign nondisclosure agreements, the sources said.

Sources said the layoffs included Mike Grimala, who covered UNLV sports for the Sun. Vegas Golden Knights reporter Jack Williams posted to X on Tuesday, writing “My time at the Las Vegas Sun has come to an end.”

According to sources, Las Vegas Magazine did not experience any layoffs, although Publisher Mark De Pooter stepped down around two weeks ago.

CEO Brian Greenspun and other executives at Greenspun Media Group did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the layoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

