Las Vegas tourist attraction announces layoffs

A top executive at the attraction also is leaving the company.

A Las Vegas tourist attraction is laying off workers and a top executive is leaving the company.

Area15 confirmed Friday that Chief Operating Officer Dan Pelson has resigned, and the company has enacted a strategic restructuring to “address evolving conditions in the marketplace.”

The restructuring will focus on the “most-in-demand” aspects of the entertainment complex and its business, Area15 said.

The number of employees to be laid off wasn’t disclosed. The layoff notice hasn’t been filed with the state of Nevada as of Friday.

“With next year’s launch of the expanded Area15 District and the upcoming opening of multiple brand-new attractions, this decision supports Area15’s vision and core strengths,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Former-COO Pelson is New York-based and the reason for his departure is location; a search is currently underway for a new, Las Vegas-based replacement, Area15 said. Pelson had been with the company since 2019.

Area15 plans to expand by more than 35 acres with a hotel and housing units in addition to the Universal Destinations and Experiences’ Horror Unleashed themed attraction that will open next year.

