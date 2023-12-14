56°F
Business

Las Vegas trucking service center sold in Yellow bankruptcy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 4:03 pm
 
A Las Vegas trucking service center is about to be under new management. (Getty)
A Las Vegas trucking service center operated by Yellow Corp. will soon be under new management.

As part of Yellow’s bankruptcy proceedings, trucking company XPO Inc. will take over the operations of the service center and 27 others across the nation, according to a news release from XPO.

Reuters reported XPO was the largest buyer of Yellow’s assets, paying $870 million, in the deal approved by the bankruptcy court Tuesday. The larger sale of most of Yellow’s real estate to multiple buyers was valued at $1.88 billion.

Yellow declared bankruptcy in August and had an outstanding debt of $1.5 billion, with about $729.2 million of that owed to the federal government.

XPO will purchase 26 of the service centers, in at least 10 markets including Atlanta, Houston and Indianapolis, and take over the lease of two, according to the company.

The company didn’t immediately say whether the Las Vegas trucking service center was purchased or leased.

XPO touted this move as something that would put the company into fast-growing freight-trucking markets.

“This acquisition of real estate is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to increase capacity in critical, growing freight markets, create more jobs and serve our customers even more effectively. We look forward to integrating these prime sites to enhance network efficiency and drive our next decade of growth,” said Mario Harik, the CEO of XPO, in a statement.

The deal for XPO to take over these centers should close by the end of the year.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

