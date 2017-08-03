Las Vegas Valley-based Cannon Safe buys Illinois company

A Las Vegas Valley-based manufacturer of safes for homes and guns has bought a company in Illinois.

Cannon Safe, based in Las Vegas, makes large residential safes. (Cannon Safe)

Cannon Safe, based in the Las Vegas Valley, makes large residential safes. (Cannon Safe)

A Las Vegas Valley-based manufacturer of safes for homes and guns has bought a company in Illinois.

Cannon Safe, near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue, received an undisclosed investment from New York private equity firm MidOcean Partners for the deal.

The purchase price was also undisclosed, according to a statement Wednesday.

The acquired company, Stack-On Products, sells equipment for homes and garages that can store tools and guns.

Cannon Safe CEO Aaron Baker will lead the combined business. His company sells products under three labels: GunVault, Cannon Safe and Cannon Security Products. Cannon Safe has about 750 employees.

The company relocated to the area in December 2013 from San Bernardino, California.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.