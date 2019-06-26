Las Vegas Valley J.C. Penney stores hiring seasonal employees

With the back-to-school shopping season on its way, local J.C. Penney stores are ready to hire seasonal associates.

With the back-to-school shopping season on its way, local J.C. Penney stores are ready to hire as many as 125 seasonal associates in the Las Vegas Valley.

J.C. Penney will be hiring for a variety of positions, including cashiers, replenishment specialists, beauty consultants and more.

The company is also looking for experienced stylists to join its salon program.

Job seekers are encouraged to apply in store or online here and searching for “seasonal” jobs in their market.

Seasonal employees have the chance to be hired as permanent employees as needed on a store-by-store basis.

