Las Vegas Valley stores offer early hours for seniors

Seniors line up outside a Smith's store on Maryland Parkway on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Terrance Brown carries toilet papers after shopping at a Smith's store on Maryland Parkway on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The list of Las Vegas Valley retailers offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic is growing.

Walmart said this week that it has reduced its operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The company said closing overnight allows for thorough cleanings and gives store employees an adequate chance to restock items. The retailer said that on Tuesdays from March 24 to April 28, its stores will open an hour early for customers 60 and older.

“We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus,” the company said in a news release.

Other companies offering senior hours include:

■ Albertsons. The company said it will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. for “vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated.” The company advised customers to check their store’s hours in case they open on a different schedule.

■ Whole Foods Market. All its stores in the United States will serve customers 60 and older one hour before opening to the public. Online postings from the company indicate Whole Foods stores in Las Vegas are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

■ Target. Like Walmart, Target is reducing its hours to allow for additional cleaning and stocking. Stores will now close at 9 p.m. In addition, the retailer will reserve “the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.” Target opens at 8 a.m. daily.

■ Big Lots. The retailer said it is reserving the first hour of each day for seniors and the most vulnerable. The stores open at 9 a.m.

■ Smith’s. The grocery chain led the way this week in opening its stores to seniors from 7-8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The offer proved immensely popular, with seniors lining up at stores throughout the valley on Wednesday.

■ La Bonita Supermarkets. All stores will reserve the first two hours, 6 to 8 a.m., for those 60 and older, allowing no more than 50 customers inside at a time. They close at 8 p.m.

■ Mariana’s Supermarkets. People who are 65 and older, disabled or pregnant will be given priority access from 7 to 8 a.m. daily. Stores close at 9 p.m.

■ Walgreens. The chain announced it will hold a senior shopping hour from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays. The stores will have pharmacists calling seniors about their prescriptions and will let people shop for essentials at drive-up windows.

Many of the retailers listed above also offer online shopping and curbside pickup. Consumers are urged to contact the companies individually to confirm what services are available.

