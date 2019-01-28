Las Vegas’ Wawanesa call center hiring more than 100 positions

In Las Vegas, Wawanesa General Insurance Co. is hiring more than 100 full-time positions.

Wawanesa General Insurance’s support call center, located near West Washington Avenue and U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas. Google Street View image.

Canadian company Wawanesa General Insurance Co. is hiring more than 100 full-time positions in Las Vegas.

The company’s support call center, located near West Washington Avenue and U.S. Highway 95, sells automobile and home insurance. The preferred risk insurance company doesn’t currently offer insurance in Nevada, but plans to expand offerings to the state in the near future.

Chris Henn, president of Wawanesa’s U.S. operations, said the company will be hiring agents through October and hopes to add about 120 employees to its Las Vegas facility. The call center first opened in late January and will begin the hiring process for its next class of employees in late February or early March.

These employees will be “spending time answering phone calls coming in from customers and helping them with requests on insurance policies,” Henn said. Customer service positions start at $16.24 an hour.

Those interested in applying can find the job listing on the company’s website.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

36.179991, -115.243054