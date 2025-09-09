Las Vegas wedding chapel building sells, may be demolished

As part of the sale, the property may not be used for weddings or wedding-related services for the next 10 years.

A pedestrian walks past a closed wedding chapel that sold this year at 320 S 3rd St., on Friday, Aug 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas physician and real estate investor has purchased a downtown wedding chapel property, with plans to eventually demolish it and build something new.

Dr. Kevin Shamloo confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he acquired the now-closed Las Vegas Wedding Bureau building at 320 S. Third St., between Bridger and Lewis avenues, and that it is being renovated.

The $1.26 million sale by Cliff Evarts, who owns other wedding chapels in the downtown area, closed in March, property records show.

It also included a restriction: As part of the sale, the property may not be used for weddings or wedding-related services for the next 10 years, Clark County records show.

Evarts’ other chapels include Vegas Weddings, at the corner of Third Street and Bonneville Avenue, and the famed Little White Wedding Chapel, on Las Vegas Boulevard between Charleston and Oakey boulevards, which he acquired in 2022.

Multiple efforts to speak with him for this story were unsuccessful.

Las Vegas, the self-proclaimed Wedding Capital of the World, has numerous chapels that cater to tourists and others with everything from drive-thru nuptials to ceremonies officiated by Elvis impersonators.

Many chapels, like the former Wedding Bureau and Evarts’ other properties, are in a stretch of the city between the Strip and downtown’s canopy-covered Fremont Street Experience.

The privately run former Wedding Bureau — not to be confused with the government-run Clark County Marriage License Bureau nearby — featured an indoor wedding garden and a casino chapel, according to its former operator.

Shamloo, an oncologist, said that he owns the property with his twin brother, a physician in Los Angeles, and figures that one option includes putting a restaurant in the building.

He also noted the deed restriction and said that he eventually wants to tear down the building and redevelop the site with a mid-rise residential complex.

Shamloo said that he owns other real estate downtown and that he likes the area.

Property records show that he acquired a small, two-building office property at the corner of Seventh Street and Bonneville in February.

