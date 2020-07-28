Last $600 federal weekly payment still coming for some jobless Nevadans

Some jobless Nevadans’ final $600 weekly federal payment has been delayed.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)

Some jobless Nevadans’ final $600 weekly federal payment has been delayed.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said an error in the unemployment insurance system has resulted in some claimants not receiving their final $600 payment, the weekly amount that had supplemented state unemployment benefits under a program created by the $2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus bill signed in March.

The program, titled Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, was one of three major unemployment insurance provisions included in the CARES Act and ended Saturday.

A contentious debate over how to continue the program is still taking place in the halls of Congress.

DETR said the issue of the delayed payment is expected to be resolved for claimants Wednesday and those who are eligible for the additional $600 payment will automatically be paid, including those eligible for retroactive payments.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.