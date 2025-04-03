Lawyer Steve Dimopoulos buys Las Vegas office building

Steve Dimopoulos, whose law group has a major advertising presence in Southern Nevada, has bought a downtown Las Vegas office building for $18 million.

An office building, recently purchased by Steve Dimopoulos, is shown at 400 S. 7th Street in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Dimopoulos poses for a photo at the office building he recently purchased at 400 S. 7th Street in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Dimopoulos, left, and Robert Eglet pose for a photo at the office building Dimopoulos recently purchased at 400 S. 7th Street in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas personal injury lawyer Steve Dimopoulos, known for his many billboard ads declaring “We Win,” has bought a downtown office building.

Dimopoulos purchased the four-story Robert T. Eglet Advocacy Center building for $18 million. The sale, by trial attorney and project developer Robert Eglet, closed in February, records show.

The sale included a deed restriction that blocks usage of the building’s concrete-engraved name in any of Dimopoulos’ advertising or media. It also states the engraving may not be changed or removed so long as Eglet’s law group leases space in the building.

Located at 400 S. Seventh St., the building is home to several law firms, including Eglet’s group and a satellite office for Dimopoulos’ firm. It boasts a mock courtroom, parking garage, high ceilings and ornate design work, including plenty of crystal chandeliers.

Dimopoulos, owner and lead attorney of Dimopoulos Injury Law, said that most tenants are in the process of moving out over the next year and that he plans to eventually have his own firm occupy the whole building.

He said his firm has grown to more than 100 employees, including around 25 attorneys, and will continue to operate from its Town Square Las Vegas location just south of the Strip.

“We really do need the space,” he said.

He also said he has named the property The Dimopoulos Building but is keeping the Eglet engraving as an homage to the lawyer who developed the place, adding they are friends and have worked on many cases together.

Eglet, who has garnered headlines for securing big-dollar civil verdicts and settlements, said that he and his wife and law partner Tracy Eglet were the building’s majority owners and that she designed it.

Its other owners included attorneys with offices in the building, which opened in 2014.

The ownership group expected to sell to a typical office landlord and lease their space back. But after they put it on the market, Dimopoulos quickly made an offer, said Eglet, who plans to move his own firm to suburban retail-and-office complex Tivoli Village.

Dimopoulos, who said his law group recovers more than $100 million annually for its clients, has a big advertising presence in Southern Nevada, a market awash with billboards and other ads for personal injury lawyers.

He views the real estate purchase as a full-circle moment of sorts. He passed the bar exam in 2012 and visited Eglet’s building a few years later, telling himself he would own one like it someday, he recalled.

“Never thought I’d own that one,” Dimopoulos said.

He also noted this full-circle story will be featured in an upcoming Dimopolous Law docuseries.

