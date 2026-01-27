Lawyers question who would orchestrate alleged Tony Hsieh will forgery

The former Zappos chief’s will is “curious” but meets the legal threshold, according to a new court filing.

Artist Miguel Hernandez paints a mural in memory of Tony Hsieh in the lobby of ART HOUZ Theaters on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A mural dedicated to Tony Hsieh in the DT Alley near Fremont and 6th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tony Hsieh’s will is “curious” but meets the legal threshold, according to lawyers who now have a role in the late Las Vegas mogul’s estate.

Plus, they asked, if the will is indeed a forgery, as Hsieh’s father alleges, who would want to orchestrate the scheme? And why wait so long after the former Zappos chief’s death?

Attorneys representing Nevada lawyers Robert Armstrong and Mark Ferrario, the court-appointed co-special administrators of Hsieh’s estate, filed court papers Friday in response to the elder Hsieh’s recent claim that the will is fake.

The attorneys stated that the will, “while curious, meets the statutory requirements” for that sort of document, and that Richard Hsieh “has now unjustifiably attempted to impugn” their clients’ character.

“The level of acrimony directed at” them is “not only unfortunate, but also unnecessary,” according to the filing in Tony Hsieh’s probate case, in Clark County District Court.

Armstrong and Ferrario were named executors in the purported will but never worked on Tony Hsieh’s estate planning or even met him, court records show.

Bizarre turn of events

Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of online shoe seller Zappos and face of downtown Las Vegas’ economic revival, died on Nov. 27, 2020, at age 46 from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire.

He was unmarried and died with a massive fortune, and his dad’s legal team stated multiple times in court filings that the younger Hsieh died without a will.

However, law firms McDonald Carano and Greenberg Traurig teamed up to file court papers last April with a copy of Tony Hsieh’s seven-page last will and testament — dated March 13, 2015 — and a letter describing how it was found.

Each firm was representing one of its own: Armstrong is a trusts and estates lawyer with McDonald Carano, and Ferrario is a real estate litigator with Greenberg Traurig.

The surprising turn of events only became more bizarre.

The will surfaced under still-unclear circumstances more than four years after Hsieh’s death. Its language and provisions also left multiple probate lawyers scratching their heads, and key people tied to the document remain a mystery.

‘Extraordinary lengths to cover their tracks’

Last month, attorneys for Richard Hsieh filed court papers claiming the will is fake.

They said that Tony Hsieh’s signature in the will was forged, that none of his family, friends or colleagues had ever heard of key names in the document, and that the witnesses who signed it “likely do not exist.”

Lawyers Dara Goldsmith and Vivian Thoreen, who represent Hsieh’s father, did not accuse anyone by name of orchestrating the alleged forgery. But they said that whoever was “behind this scam went to extraordinary lengths to cover their tracks by creating a false trail.”

In an order dated Jan. 9, District Judge Gloria Sturman appointed Armstrong and Ferrario as co-special administrators, with the “limited purpose” of arguing to admit the will to probate and defending any contest to it.

Her ruling noted that she was “disinclined” to admit the will to probate, to remove Richard Hsieh as the administrator, or to limit his authority to manage his son’s estate.

‘The most perplexing question of all’

Richard Hsieh’s legal team filed a petition on Jan. 20 with the Nevada Supreme Court seeking to reverse the ruling.

They argued that the order “creates chaos” by establishing three personal representatives with overlapping and conflicting powers and duties. They called the ruling “manifestly wrong,” alleging that if it “remains uncorrected, it would invite similar fraud in other estate cases.”

According to the court filing Friday by Armstrong and Ferraro, Richard Hsieh has managed his son’s estate “with the assistance of a dozen lawyers and seemingly unlimited funds.”

Along the way, he has assembled “countless financial records, legal records and other personal documents” that belonged to the younger Hsieh, and he has served numerous subpoenas to investigate the will.

“Perhaps the most perplexing question of all,” the attorneys wrote, is that if the will is bogus, “who would have had the motivation to orchestrate this scheme, and why would that person have waited five years to come forward?”

“At this point it is impossible to speculate as to who might be involved in the alleged forgery,” they wrote.

