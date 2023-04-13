Lee Canyon sold to Colorado resort manager

Mountain Capital Partners announced the purchase Thursday but did not disclose the price.

Parker Wasiak, 9, of Las Vegas, is ready to ski Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Bicyclists hang out near the restaurant and downhill mountain bike park at the Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas’ home of winter outdoor sports is getting a new owner.

Mountain Capital Partners, a ski resort management company based in Durango, Colorado, announced Thursday that it will purchase Lee Canyon from POWDR Corp. and the Thomas family.

The price was not disclosed.

“While we’ve been proud to be part of the POWDR family for the past two decades, I’m confident that Lee Canyon will be in good hands with MCP,” Lee Canyon General Manager Dan Hooper said in a press release.

Mountain Capital said it would retain Lee Canyon’s leadership team and support staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.