Lee Canyon sold to Colorado resort manager
Mountain Capital Partners announced the purchase Thursday but did not disclose the price.
Las Vegas’ home of winter outdoor sports is getting a new owner.
Mountain Capital Partners, a ski resort management company based in Durango, Colorado, announced Thursday that it will purchase Lee Canyon from POWDR Corp. and the Thomas family.
The price was not disclosed.
“While we’ve been proud to be part of the POWDR family for the past two decades, I’m confident that Lee Canyon will be in good hands with MCP,” Lee Canyon General Manager Dan Hooper said in a press release.
Mountain Capital said it would retain Lee Canyon’s leadership team and support staff.
