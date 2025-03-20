Let’s make a deal: Here’s a list of Las Vegas Valley thrift stores

Looking to follow the trends and not break the bank? Thrift stores can help with that.

Whether looking for a new outfit, discover a new charity or do some retail therapy, here is a list of thrift stores in the Las Vegas Valley.

Charity Shops

Assistance League of Las Vegas Thrift Shop

6446 W. Charleston Blvd.

Assistance League Thrift Shop sales help to support their philanthropic programs, which include scholarships, providing new clothing to vulnerable individuals, among others.

Opportunity Village Thrift Store

324 S. Decatur Blvd.

Funds raised through the store go toward Opportunity Village, which supports Las Vegas locals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Adults with disabilities work at the location as well to develop job skills, gain work experience and independence.

The Giving Store.

274 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.

All proceeds from The Giving Store go to S.A.F.E. House, which works toward ending domestic violence.

Dog Junkies Thrift Store

4324 N. Decatur Blvd.

Proceeds go towards A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue which provides foster care and medicine while seeking permanent homes for abandoned dogs.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore, ecumenical Christian

4580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 120

ReStore, run by the ecumenical Christian organization Habitat for Humanity, is part home improvement store, part thrift store, and part home store. Proceeds go toward the charities work towards helping families build or repair affordable homes.

The Salvation Army

7361 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 103

2035 Yale St.

9715 S. Maryland Pkwy.

4196 South Durango Drive

360 N. Stephanie St.

Proceeds go toward The Salvation Army, a universal Christian organization, to rehabilitate and support those in need through food banks, community services, among others.

Las Vegas Rescue Mission

480 W. Bonanza Road

All proceeds go toward Las Vegas Rescue Mission, a Christian charity, which serves “those in need through food, shelter, daily needs and addiction recovery, offering hope to individuals and families through Jesus Christ,” according to their website.

Faith Lutheran Thrift Store, Lutheran

2211 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Proceeds from the thrift shop go toward operations at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School.

Deseret Industries Thrift Store & Donation Center

3750 W Craig Rd.

4655 E. Flamingo Rd.

Owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, proceeds from the store go toward designed employment, aid and rehabilitation of disadvantaged persons, mostly through their job training programs.

Independent

Charleston Outlet Thrift Store

1548 E. Charleston Blvd.

Treasure Hunters

1012 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100

Pop Up Shop Thrift Store

4229 W. Sahara Ave.

Sanithrift

1300 W. Sunset Road, inside Galleria at Sunset

Treasure House

2000 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 1

Castaways Resale Store

241 N. Stephanie St.

Goodwill

3141 N. Rainbow Blvd.

741 S. Rainbow Blvd.

4580 W. Sahara Ave.

9230 S. Eastern Ave.

1390 American Pacific Drive

3345 E. Tropicana Ave.

348 N. Nellis Blvd.

9385 W. Flamingo Road

2910 Bicentennial Pkwy.

7420 S. Rainbow Blvd.

2575 E. Lake Mead Blvd.

3700 S. Maryland Pkwy. inside The Boulevard Mall

330 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

1451 S. Boulder Hwy.

7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

8970 S. Westwind Road

Goodwill Clearance Center

7940 S. Valley View Blvd.

Savers

1231 W. Warm Springs Road, Building F

1100 E. Charleston Blvd.

2300 E. Tropicana Ave.

8530 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

3121 N. Rancho Road

Did we miss one? Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.